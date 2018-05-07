Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Aprons Advice:

• Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, rolls, and pie dessert.

• Other uses for sriracha? You can add it to mayonnaise for a dipping sauce , drizzle it over scrambled eggs,or mix it into macaroni and cheese for a little zing.



COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare chicken and begin to grill (10 minutes)

• Prepare asparagus, complete chicken ; serve (20 minutes)



KICKIN' PEACH CHICKEN

Ingredients

1 3/4 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt 1/2 teaspoon pepper 1 cup peach preserves

2 tablespoons presliced green onions 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon sriracha

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

11/2 teaspoons minced garlic

Steps

1. Preheat grill (or grill pan). Season chicken with papri ka, salt, and pepper (wash hands). Place chicken on grill and close lid (or cover loosely with foil); grill 14-16 minutes, turning often, and until chicken is 165°F.

2. Whisk remaining ingredients until blended. Brush 1/4 cup glaze over chicken during last minute of cook time. Slice chicken and serve with remaining glaze for dipping.

CHARGRILLED ASPARAGUS

Ingredients

1 lb fresh asparagus spears

1 teaspoon+ 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon minced garlic

Steps

1. Preheat grill (or grill pan). Cut tough root end from asparagus. (Note: Skewered asparagus is easier to flip and grill evenly. Divide asparagus into 4 bunches and align each bunch in a flat row. Thread 2 small wooden skewers crosswise through each bunch, forming a raft shape .)

2. Toss asparagus with 1 teaspoon oil and place on grill ; grill 4-5 minutes, turning often, or until tender.

3. Whisk remaining ingredients in medium bowl until blended. Add asparagus; toss to coat. Serve.



NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 560kcal ; FAT 17.00g; SAT FAT 3.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 110mg; SODIUM 1000mg; CARB 59g; FIBER

2.00g; SUGARS 50g; PROTEIN 43g; CALC 4%; VITA 28%; VIT C 17%; IRON 16%

Kickin'

Peach Chicken

CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 490kcal; FAT 12.00 g; SAT FAT 2.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 110mg; SODIUM 750mg; CARB 54g; FIBER 0.00g;

SUGARS 49g; PROTEIN 40g; CALC 2%; VITA 8%; VIT C 2%; IRON 10%

Chargrilled Asparagus

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 70kcal ; FAT 5.00g; SAT FAT 0.50g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 250mg; CARB Sg; FIBER 2.00g; SUGARS l g;

PROTEIN 3g; CALC 2%; VITA 20%; VIT C 15%; IRON 6%

