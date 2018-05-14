Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
INGREDIENTS
1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)
1/4 cup+ 1 teaspoon ginger salad dressing Large zip-top bag
1/4 cup unsalted butter 1/4 cup hot pepper sauce
1 package vegetable-rice side dish mix (5.4- 5.9 oz) Cooking spray
1 package frozen steam-in-bag protein-vegetable blend (10.8-12 oz)
STEPS
1. Place pork and 1/4 cup dressing in bag; knead to coat and let stand 30 minutes (or overnight) to marinate .
2. Preheat grill (or grill pan). Melt butter. Combine butter, pepper sauce, and remaining 1 teaspoon dressing. Prepare rice side dish following stovetop package instructions.
3. Coat pork with spray (discard marinade); grill 10-12 minutes, turning often , or until grill-marked and 145 °F. Brush with sauce during last 1 minute of cook time. Let pork stand 5 minutes .
4. Prepare vegetable blend following microwave package instructions. Slice pork and serve with rice and vegetables.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 530kcal ; FAT 25 .00g; SAT FAT 9.00g; TRANS FAT0.00g; CHOL 90mg; SODIUM 960mg; CARB 47g; FIBER 6.00g; SUGARS 5g; PROTEIN 30g; CALC 4%; VITA 20%; VIT C 10%; IRON 15%