Publix Kitchen:

INGREDIENTS

8 oz medium shell pasta 12 oz fresh broccoli florets

3 tablespoons unsalted butter 2 tablespoons minced garlic

1/ 2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional) 1 lb ground turkey (or ground turkey breast) 1/ 2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/ 2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

STEPS

1. Bring water to boil for pasta; cook following package instructions . Add broccoli to pasta during last 4 minutes of cook time. Reserve 1/ 4 cup pasta water when draining.

2. Preheat large saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Melt butter, then add garlic and red pepper. Cook and stir 1 minute or until garlic is golden. Add turkey to butter mixture; cook 4-5 minutes, stirring to crumble meat , and until nopink remains.

3. Stir in drained pasta and bro ccoli, salt, and reserved pasta wat er; cook 1 minute or until flavors are blended. Remove pan from heat ; stir in cheese until well blended. Serve.