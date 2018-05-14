Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.
INGREDIENTS
8 oz medium shell pasta 12 oz fresh broccoli florets
3 tablespoons unsalted butter 2 tablespoons minced garlic
1/ 2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional) 1 lb ground turkey (or ground turkey breast) 1/ 2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/ 2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
STEPS
1. Bring water to boil for pasta; cook following package instructions . Add broccoli to pasta during last 4 minutes of cook time. Reserve 1/ 4 cup pasta water when draining.
2. Preheat large saute pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Melt butter, then add garlic and red pepper. Cook and stir 1 minute or until garlic is golden. Add turkey to butter mixture; cook 4-5 minutes, stirring to crumble meat , and until nopink remains.
3. Stir in drained pasta and bro ccoli, salt, and reserved pasta wat er; cook 1 minute or until flavors are blended. Remove pan from heat ; stir in cheese until well blended. Serve.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 540kcal ; FAT 22 .00g ; SAT FAT 9.00g ; TRANS FAT0.S0g ; CHOL 105mg; SODIUM 420mg; CARB 52g; FIBER 3.00g ; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 35g; CALC 10%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 20%