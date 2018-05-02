Publix Kitchen Recipe:

Watch River City Live on Thursday, May 3rd as they make this tasty recipe from Publix Kitchen!

INGREDIENTS

1 medium zucchini

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped 1/4 cup fresh basil, finely chopped

1 Deli rotisserie chicken

1 cup chipotle-ranch dressing, divided 6 large flour tortillas (8-10 inches)

4 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic-sriracha seasoning 3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided



STEPS

1. Cut zucchini into thin, lengthwise strips using vegetable peeler, into bowl. (Peel until reaching core with seeds; discard inner portion.) Chop cilantro and basil. Shred chicken finely, breast meat only (about 2 cups); combine with 1/2 cup dressing.

2. Place on one-half of each tortilla: 1/3 cup cheese, then even amounts of chicken, zucchini, basil, cilantro, and another 1/3 cup cheese. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon seasoning; fold tortillas in half.

3. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Place 1 tablespoon each oil and butter in pan. Add 2 quesadillas to pan; cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until hot and crispy. Repeat with remaining oil and butter to cook all quesadillas. Cut quesadillas into wedges; serve with remaining dressing for dipping.



NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 890kcal; FAT 72.00g; SAT FAT 26.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 140mg; SODIUM 1360mg; CARB 29g; FlBER 0.00g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 23g; CALC 45%; IRON 6%

