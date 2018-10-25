Starbucks adds 'Witches Brew' Halloween drink

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - SISTAAAAS, WE FLY!

Grab your broomsticks and head on over to Starbucks! The American coffee company just announced a new Halloween-themed drink: the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino.

It's a pinch of toad’s breath, a dash of bat warts and a sprinkle of lizard scale, the company said.

"The charming concoction starts with a purple blend of “toad’s breath” and orange crème Frappuccino and a swirl of green “bat warts” (made with chia seeds). A topping of vanilla whipped cream and dusting of green “lizard scale” powder finishes the beverage."

It is now available at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last.

Some people say it tastes like an orange creamsicle.

