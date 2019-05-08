Publix Kitchen: Summertime Eats

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

Click here to print the recipe

COOKING SEQUENCE

• Prepare Caramel Puffs and begin to bake (10 minutes)

• Preheat grill for burgers, then prepare dip through step 1 (30 minutes)

• Prepare burgers, then complete dip and puffs; serve (20 minutes)

EASY SMOKEHOUSE BURGERS

Ingredients

4 (1/3-lb) frozen burger patties

1 tablespoon barbecue rub or seasoning (such as brown sugar-bourbon or mesquite)

1 package sliced smoked ham (9-10 oz)

8 slices smoked cheddar cheese

4 hamburger buns

1/ 2 cup bread-and-butter pickle chips

2 cups smoky barbecue potato chips

4 tablespoons smoky barbecue sauce

Steps

1. Preheat grill (or grill pan). Season burgers with seasoning; divide ham into 4 even stacks. Place burgers and ham stacks on grill.

2. Grill burgers 6-8 minutes on each side and until 165°F. Grill ham stacks 2-3 minutes on each side or until hot and grill-marked . Place 1 ham stack on each burger patty; top with 2 slices cheese.

3. Toast buns on grill if desired . Place 1 burger on each bottom bun; top evenly with pickles and potato chips. Spread sauce onto each top bun, then place on top of burgers. Serve .

CREAMY PICKLE DIP

Ingredients

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 large shallot, finely chopped

1 cup dill pickle chips, coarsely chopped

1/ 4 cup pickle juice

2 teaspoons garlic-spice paste

1 teaspoon seafood seasoning

1 teaspoon pepper

Pretzel crisps or potato chips, optional for dipping

Steps

1. Place cream cheese in large bowl to soften . Chop shallot and pickles (reserve 1/4 cup pickle juice).

2. Place all ingredients (except pickles and chips) in bowl with cream cheese; beat with electric mixer until combined. Gently stir (fold) in pickles. Chill until ready to serve. Serve with pretzel crisps or potato chips for dipping.



CARAMEL PUFFS

Ingredients

Nonstick aluminum foil

1 stick unsalted butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/ 4 cup light corn syrup

1/ 2 teaspoon baking soda

1 bag butter (or cheddar) flavored puffed corn (3-4 oz)



Steps

1. Preheat oven to 3OO° F. Line baking sheet with foil. Combine in medium, nonstick saucepan over medium heat: butter, brown sugar , and corn syrup. Bring mixture to a boil ; cook 2 minutes, stirring often, or until mixture blends and thickens. Remove from heat and stir in baking soda .

2. Place puffs in large bowl. Pour butter mixture over puffs; toss to coat (mixture will be VERY HOT). Arrange puffs in single layer on baking sheet ; bake on center rack 30 minutes, stirring halfway through cook time. Let stand to cool 5 minutes before serving . (Makes 6 servings.)

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1 serving each recipe) 145 Okcal; FAT 96.OOg; SAT FAT 44.OOg; TRANS FAT 1.OOg; CHOL 270mg; SODIUM 3120mg; CARB 89g ; FIBER O.OOg; SUGARS 34g; PROTEIN 56g; CALC 26%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 36%



Easy Smokehouse Burgers

CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 89Okcal; FAT 54.OOg; SAT FAT 23.OOg; TRANS FAT O.OOg; CHOL 175mg; SODIUM 1930mg; CARB 49g; FIBER O.OOg; SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 51g; CALC 20%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 30%

Creamy Pickle Dip

CALORIES (per 1/ 4 recipe) 22Okcal; FAT 2O.OOg; SAT FAT 11.OOg; TRANS FAT O.5Og ; CHOL 55mg; SODIUM 890mg; CARB Sg; FIBER O.OOg; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 4g; CALC 4%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 0%

Caramel Puffs

CALORIES (per 1/ 6 recipe) 34Okcal; FAT 22.OOg; SAT FAT 1O.OOg; TRANS FAT O.5Og ; CHOL 40mg; SODIUM 300mg; CARB 35g; FIBER O.OOg; SUGARS 22g; PROTEIN 1g; CALC 2%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 6%

