T. H. C. Trap House Chicken makes Greater Arlington debut

If chicken wings are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The new addition, called T. H. C. Trap House Chicken, is located at 2944 Justina Road in the Greater Arlington area.

This new restaurant serves up signature chicken wings, fried ribs, Mayport shrimp, hand-cut french fries and homemade cookies. T. H. C. Trap House Chicken offers fast dine-in service as well as carryout for diners on the go.

The eatery has garnered good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Austin R. wrote, "Service was fast, chicken and ribs were fire, and the chef came out and said hello while we were eating on the curb out front!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. T. H. C. Trap House Chicken is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Tuesday–Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)

