Taco Bell giving away free tacos on Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Taco Tuesday just got a little better!

You can get one free from Taco Bell today. It's thanks to the fast-food chain's "NBA Steal a Taco" giveaway.

You can get a free Doritos Locos taco at participating locations between 2 and 6 p.m., or you can order it anytime Tuesday on the website or through the free Taco Bell app.

There's no purchase necessary to get your free taco.

The promotion is being offered to celebrate the Golden State Warriors win over the Toronto Raptors in game two of the NBA Finals.

The Raptors went on to win the championship.

A game was stolen...And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

