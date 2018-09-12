Taco Bell voted 'Best Mexican Restaurant' in the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE - When Americans step out for a night of Mexican food, their top choice is to run for the border at Taco Bell.

A new Harris Poll survey ranks the fast-food giant as the top Mexican restaurant as voted on by U.S. residents.

The survey, which takes into account familiarity, quality and future consideration, sampled over 77,000 people over the age of 14 earlier this year.

Taco Bell beat out Chipotle and Moe's for this year's honor.

