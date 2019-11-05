Tailgate ready New Brunswick stew | Publix Kitchen | River City Live

Recipe: Chicken Brunswick-Style Stew
Active Time - 25 minutes, Total Time - 55 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
1 large sweet onion, coarsely chopped
6 cloves fresh garlic, coarsely chopped
1 (15-oz) can lima beans, drained
4 slices bacon
1 (14.5-oz) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
2 1/2 cups no-salt-added chicken broth (or stock)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon pepper
2 (9-oz) packages fully-cooked barbecue (or plain) chicken breast
1 (15-oz) package frozen gumbo vegetable blend (okra, corn, celery, onion, sweet peppers)
2 tablespoons chipotle pepper sauce
1/2 cup barbeque sauce
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
Prep:
Chop onion and garlic. Drain beans.
Cut bacon into 1-inch pieces (wash hands).
Steps:
1. Preheat large stockpot on medium 2–3 minutes. Place bacon in pot; cook 4–5 minutes or until crispy. Remove bacon from pot and drain (reserving 2 tablespoons bacon drippings in pot).
2. Add onions to same pot; cook 5 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook 1–2 minutes or until fragrant. Stir in remaining ingredients (except bacon); simmer 30 minutes. Serve stew topped with bacon.
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 320kcal; FAT 10g; SAT FAT 2.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 1900mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 4g; SUGARS 12g; PROTEIN 23g; CALC 6%; IRON 10%
Recipe: Winter Pear-Apple Salad
Total Time - 5 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
1 large fresh pear
1 large sweet apple
1 (4-oz) bag mixed greens salad blend
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/4 cup pecan (or walnut) pieces
2 tablespoons dried cranberries
1/4 cup lemon vinaigrette
Steps:
1. Peel pear and apple (if desired); core both, then slice thinly. Place all ingredients in salad bowl (except vinaigrette).
2. Pour in vinaigrette; toss to coat. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 230kcal; FAT 15g; SAT FAT 2.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 5mg; SODIUM 200mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 4g; SUGARS 16g; PROTEIN 3g; CALC 4%; IRON 6%
