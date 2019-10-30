Tasty Halloween Treats | Publix Kitchen | River City Live

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with assorted dips, fresh cut vegetables, and assorted cookies.

These treats are a great compliment to your holiday or weekend party.

Recipe: Pizza Eyeballs

Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 18 servings)

Ingredients:

6 oz cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sliced black olives, divided

14 slices pepperoni, finely chopped

2 tablespoons + 1/4 cup fresh basil, divided

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup sundried tomato spread (or pesto)

18 plain pretzel crisps

Steps:

1. Set cream cheese out to soften. Drain olives, then chop 1/4 cup olives, pepperoni, and 2 tablespoons basil finely. Cut remaining 1/4 cup basil (leaves only) in half.

2. Combine cream cheese, mozzarella, tomato spread, pepperoni, chopped olives, and chopped basil. Form (or scoop) cream cheese mixture into 1/2-inch balls (about 18).

3. Lay pretzel crisps flat on work surface; top each with a basil leaf half, cheese ball, and remaining olive slice (to resemble an eyeball). Serve. (Makes about 18 servings.)

CALORIES (per 1/18 recipe) 80kcal; FAT 7g; SAT FAT 2.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 15mg; SODIUM 230mg; CARB 4g; FIBER 0g; SUGARS 1g; PROTEIN 2g; CALC 2%; IRON 6%

Recipe: Creamy Caramel Apple Dip

Total Time - 15 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

8 oz frozen whipped topping, thawed

2 large sweet apples, cored and finely chopped

1/3 cup praline pecans, finely chopped

1/2 cup soft caramel candies, halved

8 oz whipped cream cheese

1/2 cup caramel sauce

1/4 cup toffee bits

Cinnamon pita chips, pretzel chips, or apple slices for dipping (optional)

Steps:

1. Set whipped topping out to soften. Core apples, then chop (about 3 cups); chop pecans. Halve caramels.

2. Combine cream cheese and caramel sauce in large bowl; stir until mixture is smooth. Stir in apples, pecans, caramels, and toffee. Gently stir (fold) in whipped topping until combined.

3. Serve immediately or chill until ready to serve. (Makes 12 servings.)

CALORIES (per 1/12 recipe) 220kcal; FAT 13g; SAT FAT 8g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 20mg; SODIUM 110mg; CARB 22g; FIBER 1g; SUGARS 19g; PROTEIN 2g; CALC 2%; IRON 0%

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.