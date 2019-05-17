The 4 best vegetarian spots in Jacksonville

Looking for a tasty vegetarian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegetarian spots around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine

PHOTO: SUE J./YELP



Topping the list is Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine. Located at 13475 Atlantic Blvd., Suite 32, the Thai restaurant is the highest rated vegetarian restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 232 reviews on Yelp. The menu features vegetarian dishes, including soups, curries, stir fry dishes and more.

2. Community Loaves

photo: rachel w./yelp

Next up is Murray Hill's Community Loaves, situated at 1120 Edgewood Ave. S. With 4.5 stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp, the eatery has proven to be a local favorite. Vegetarian items on the menu include avocado toast, a hummus plate and a seasonal vegetable bowl.

3. House of Leaf & Bean

Photo: klara c./Yelp

Beach Haven's House of Leaf & Bean, located at 14474 Beach Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews. The all-organic menu features vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes and plant-based proteins.

4. Noura Cafe & Middle Eastern Foods

Photo: rachel c./Yelp

Noura Cafe & Middle Eastern Foods, a Middle Eastern and vegetarian spot in the Southside, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 94 Yelp reviews. The menu features vegetarian items such as pita sandwiches, salads, oven pies and more. Head over to 1533 University Blvd. W. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.