The 5 best breakfast and brunch spots in Jacksonville

With Easter this weekend and Mother's Day just around the corner, it's the most brunch-happy time of the year. Here are the best spots in Jacksonville to check out the next time you're planning a leisurely breakfast or brunch with friends or family.

1. Maple Street Biscuit Company - San Marco

Photo: matthew c./Yelp

Topping the list is Maple Street Biscuit Company - San Marco. Located at 2004 San Marco Blvd. in San Marco, the Southern and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers comfort food and more, is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 843 reviews on Yelp.

2. Metro Diner

Photo: metro diner/Yelp

Next up is Mandarin's Metro Diner, situated at 3302 Hendricks Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 649 reviews on Yelp, the diner, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. BREW

Photo: matthew c./Yelp

Riverside's BREW, located at 1024 Park St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch and Mexican spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 209 reviews.

4. Biscottis

Photo: bobby b./Yelp

Biscottis, a traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot that offers desserts and more in Avondale, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 482 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3556 St. John's Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Cool Moose Cafe

Photo: sara m./Yelp

And then there's Cool Moose Cafe, a Westside favorite with four stars out of 241 reviews. Stop by 2708 Park St. to hit up the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

