The 6 best beer gardens in Jacksonville

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer gardens in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to try out when a beer craving strikes.

1. Aardwolf Brewing Company

Photo: Matthew C./Yelp

Topping the list is Aardwolf Brewing Company. Located at 1461 Hendricks Ave. in San Marco, the bar and brewery is the highest-rated beer garden in Jacksonville, boasting four stars out of 175 reviews on Yelp.

2. Intuition Ale Works

Photo: Bona K./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Intuition Ale Works, situated at 929 E. Bay St. With 4.5 stars out of 244 reviews on Yelp, the brewery and beer garden has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bold City Brewery

Photo: Katy S./Yelp

Riverside's Bold City Brewery, located at 2670-7 Roselle St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer garden and bar 4.5 stars out of 117 reviews.

4. Wicked Barley Brewing Company

Photo: George S./Yelp

Wicked Barley Brewing Company, a brewery, beer garden and traditional American spot in the Southside, is another go-to, with four stars out of 294 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4100 Baymeadows Road to see for yourself.

5. Beer:30

Photo: MATTHEW C./Yelp

Over in San Marco, check out Beer:30, which has earned five stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp. You can find the business, which offers beer, wine and spirits, at 1543 San Marco Blvd.

6. Veterans United Craft Brewery

Photo: bobby b./Yelp

And then there's Veterans United Craft Brewery, a Southside favorite with 4.5 stars out of 77 reviews. Stop by 8999 Western Way, Suite 104, to hit up the brewery and beer garden next time you're in the mood.

