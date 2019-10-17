Too soon? Blue Bell releases Christmas Cookies Ice Cream

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Deck the halls!

Blue Bell is releasing Christmas cheer early this year with Christmas Cookies Ice Cream!

The most requested flavor returns to stores beginning Thursday.

"Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout," a release said.

Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.

Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays!

Dig in!

