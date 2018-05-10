Tyson is investing in lab-grown meat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tyson Ventures, is funding a company that is creating lab-grown meats. Tyson has co-led a $2.2 million investment in Jerusalem-based Future Meat Technologies.

The technology company uses muscle and fat cells from animals to make meat that's not genetically modified. The cultured meat is made in a disposable plastic bag.

Researchers at Future Meats believe consumers would prefer this method to killing animals and poor safety standards.

Tyson Ventures is a subsidiary of Tyson Foods Inc., which is known for conventional meat production, using livestock and chickens.

The company also invested in Memphis Meats, and Beyond Meat, which sells plant-based proteins.

But a recent study found some consumers might be hesitant to try lab-grown meats. Technomic, a data and analytics provider for the food industry, says 60 percent of consumers surveyed would not eat lab-grown beef.

Future Meat hopes the lab meat, that would cost less than traditional meat, will change people's minds.

