Vlasic Pickle Chips, made from real pickles, are hitting store shelves

Pickle lovers are going to go crazy for these!

Vlasic has announced pickle flavored chips like no other.

The virtually carb- and calorie-free snack is made from actual pickles. A little salt and vinegar is added for taste.

The thinly sliced pickles are vacuum fried, Fox 2 St. Louis reports.

“Pickles has always been a flavor that people have loved in snacks, whether it’s potato chips or even in our Bigs Vlasic dill sunflower seeds,” Thomas M. McGough, co-chief operating officer and executive vice-president at Conagra Brands, said. “But pickles themselves are a great snack, essentially no calories or carbs. But eating pickles out of a conventional jar is inconvenient and messy, and pickle snacks are actually becoming a thing, particularly in c-stores. So we’ve created Vlasic single-serve pickle slices and also a Vlasic vacuum-fried pickle chips that taste absolutely fantastic.”

A release date for the chips has not been announced.

