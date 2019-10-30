Weeknight Pizza | Publix Kitchen | River City Live

Recipe: Arugula-Topped Chicken Sausage Pizza

Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

Nonstick aluminum foil

2 cups fresh prediced butternut squash (or pumpkin)

3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3 links fully cooked chicken sausage (about 9 oz)

4 oz Parmesan (or pecorino) cheese wedge

3 cloves fresh garlic

1 tablespoon fresh oregano

1 bag baby arugula (4–5 oz), divided

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 fully cooked pizza crusts (about 15 oz)

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line 3 baking sheets with foil. Arrange squash on 1 baking sheet; coat with 2 tablespoons oil, then bake 8 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, cut chicken sausage into fourths lengthwise, then chop into small pieces. Cut cheese into 1-inch cubes. Place in food processor bowl: cheese, garlic, oregano, 2 cups arugula, red pepper, and 1/2 cup oil; process until blended.

3. Place 1 pizza crust on each remaining baking sheet. Brush each crust with 1 tablespoon oil; top with 1/4 cup cheese mixture and even amounts chicken sausage and squash.

4. Bake pizzas 12–15 minutes or until crusts are golden and crispy. Combine remaining arugula with remaining 1/4 cup cheese mixture and top pizzas, cut each pizza into 6 wedges. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/12 recipe) 290kcal; FAT 20g; SAT FAT 4g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 25mg; SODIUM 410mg; CARB 22g; FIBER 1g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 10g; CALC 10%; IRON 6%

Recipe: Cajun Sausage and Chicken Pizza

Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

Nonstick aluminum foil

2 fully cooked pizza crusts (about 15 oz)

4 green onions, thinly sliced

7 oz Andouille Cajun-style sausage, thinly sliced

8 oz fully cooked chicken breast strips, coarsely chopped

3/4 cup Alfredo sauce

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1/2 cup hot sauce

1 (8-oz) package tomato trinity mix (fresh diced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers)

2 cups shredded cheddar jack cheese

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line 2 baking sheets with foil; place 1 pizza crust on each baking sheet. Slice green onions (1/4 cup) and sausage (2 cups). Chop chicken (2 cups).

2. Combine Alfredo, seasoning, and hot sauce; spread even amount sauce on pizza crusts, then top with event amounts sausage, chicken, tomato trinity, and cheese. Bake pizzas 12–15 minutes or until crusts are golden and crispy.

3. Sprinkle pizzas with green onions, then cut each into 6 slices. Drizzle with additional hot sauce, if desired. Cut each pizza into 6 wedges; serve.

CALORIES (per 1/12 recipe) 270kcal; FAT 14g; SAT FAT 6g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 45mg; SODIUM 1030mg; CARB 22g; FIBER 1g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 14g; CALC 10%; IRON 6%

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.