You can officially order Mac & Cheese at Chick-fil-A

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Chick-fil-A's menu is getting a little cheesier.

Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A is launching its version of an American classic as side dish option.

"Mac & Cheese" will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kid's meals, or just by itself.

The new mac & cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016.

Chick-fil-A says its mac and cheese includes a unique blend of cheddar, parmesan, and romano.

The chain says mac and cheese will be made fresh in restaurants every day.

Also Monday, Chick-fil-A is rolling out a 'frosted caramel coffee' treat... available for a limited time through November 9.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.