16 deputies ready to begin school security duty in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - After the St. Johns County Commission voted in June to help fund the school district's proposal for safety changes, including adding 16 deputies trained as school resource officers, those deputies are now ready to take on their new roles.

The district thought it had enough funding for 15 SROs through the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, but it turned out the district has enough funding for 16 SROs.

Those new deputies were hired and have been training with the Sheriff's Office.

Fourteen of them will be assigned to schools, beginning in January, according to St. Johns County School District spokeswoman Christina Langston.

Langston said the district currently has 11 Sheriff's Office deputies at its 39 schools, and with the 14 recently trained deputies heading to schools in January, the district will have 14 schools without a deputy.

Those schools have armed security personnel on campus during the school day, Langston said.

The security changes were prompted by the passage this year of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

