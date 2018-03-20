54 guns found in Duval County schools in last 4½ years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the days and weeks since 14 students and three faculty members were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, there is heightened concern every time we hear a gun is carried into a school.

In Duval County schools, News4Jax has reported on a gun found in a school an average of once every month for the past four school years. Since August 2013, there have been 54 guns found at Jacksonville schools since August 2013, and there have been nearly that many arrests.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports, Duval County officials have confiscated guns from students as young as 12. Some students left the weapons in their cars or trucks, or they brought them into the school in their pockets or book bags.

Guns in schools, arrests in Duval County schools

There have also been threats to blow up the school that have resulted in arrests.

For parents, it's an alarming reminder that you should pay attention to who your children are around, what they are doing and how they are feeling.

In most instances, there is also good some news: the gun or threat was reported to authorities by fellow students.

