In Washington or closer to home, millions to 'March for Our Lives'

High school students march against gun violence on March 14, 2018 -- one month after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Saturday, survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting will join up to one million demonstrators in the "March for our Lives" in Washington, D.C., to protest government inaction on gun violence and mass shootings and to honor the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

Hundreds of smaller rallies will be held around the world -- some in and around Jacksonville -- to support the call to make schools safer.

Atlantic Coast High School senior Chloe Parish is heading to Washington expecting to march in support of the Parkland students. She hopes the movement will be a wake-up call for legislation that could help students feel safe in school.

"I think what happened in Parkland can happen anywhere and I think that needs to change," Parish said. "I don’t think any student feels completely safe in their school and I find that unacceptable.”

Tens of thousands more people are expected to participate in more than 800 demonstrations across the country.

News4Jax knows of four rallies Saturday supporting the nationwide movement planned in Northeast Florida -- Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach and Gainesville -- a large march is planned in Tallahassee and there will be dozen of others across the rest of Florida.

There's also a rally planned in downtown Brunswick, and many more around Georgia.

For details or to locate a rally near you, visit MarchForOurLives.com.



