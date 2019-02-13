As Feb. 14 marks 1 year since Parkland shooting, schools increase security

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Feb. 14 will mark one year since 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

This week, Dr. Diana Greene, superintendent of Duval County Public Schools, sent a message to parents about the steps the school district is taking to keep students safe and prepare for any potential copycat threats or actions that may come.

"Duval County Public School Police, in partnership with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, will be implementing an enhanced security plan this week as a proactive measure to prevent any safety and security issue from affecting our school campuses," Greene said in the voice message. "For security purposes, we can't say more about the details of that plan, but we do want parents to be aware we have an enhanced security plan in place, especially on February 14."

Greene asked parents to remind their children, "if you see something, say something," and avoid making any kind of threat -- even if it's fake -- because that could lead to criminal charges.

“We all play a role in school safety. It is through working together that we give our students the most secure environment possible, so please have those conversations with your children," Greene said.

To make it easy for students or parents to report any suspicious activity or threats, the state created an app back in October called Fortify Florida. There students or parents can report any threats they are concerned about.

