Clay County needs millions to put deputies in every school

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels and Superintendent of Schools Addison Davis will address the County Commission on Tuesday afternoon about the funding that will be needed to put a school resource officer in all 42 public schools in the district.

There are currently eight school resource officers -- one at each high school and one at Bannerman Learning Center. There are also two sergeants, one lieutenant and one detective in a juvenile crime unit at Orange Park High School.

Last month, Addison said it would cost $15 million to put a full-time deputy at every school. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act passed by the Florida Legislature last month mandates an officer be stationed at every public school, but provided only $2.5 million in additional funding to Clay County.

"This is an important moment in the history of our county. We need school resource officers in all of our schools because the safety of our children matters," Daniels said.

Daniels invited all concerned parents other stakeholders to attend Tuesday's 4 p.m. meeting of the commission meeting at the Clay County Courthouse at 477 Houston Street, Green Cove Springs.

Clay County school leadership has repeatedly asked for more funding from the county and taxpayers due to rapid growth. In 2003, Clay County voters rejected a half-cent sales tax increase in 2003 that would have gone directly to the school district.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.