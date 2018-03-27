Clay County sheriff hears high school students' concerns

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Sheriff Darryl Daniels met with Oakleaf High School students Tuesday morning to learn their concerns about school safety and how the Sheriff’s Office can better serve them.

It a series of "Straight Talk" sessions Daniels is holding at schools around the county, he met with a dozen students in one of Oakleaf's classrooms.

"The biggest concern I have for them is their perception that they are not safe," Daniels said.

He heard that concern at the Generation Under Fire town hall that News4Jax held earlier this month, and it made him want to do more for his county's students.

"(At the) town hall meeting that I participated in, I listened to the kids that were in attendance, and they said -- a lot of them said -- 'I don’t feel safe at school, and I don’t know what to do how to communicate that information.' I don’t want our kids to feel unsafe in school."

On Friday, the Sheriff's Office kicked off a new See Something Say Something program to submit tips on its website.

At the top of the claysheriff.com, there is a orange and red "See something, say something" link. Click on that link and the visitor give two options "School Safety Tip" or "Criminal Safety Tip."

If someone wants to remain anonymous, they can, and the department commits to monitoring tips 24 hours a day and routing to appropriate personnel for immediate followup.

Students say they are grateful the sheriff is giving them this option, especially if they don't have to leave a name.

"I would be very comfortable doing that," ninth-grader Walter Simmons said.

Sophomore Skylar Brockmiller said the program is a step in the right direction and she’s glad the sheriff took the time to meet with them.

"Really appreciate what he’s doing and that he’s really connecting with all of us," Brockmiller said. "That just gives all of us in here and (our) parents a relief that they know that they’re trying to keep us all safe."

Skylar knows firsthand the pain of losing someone to violence. Her brother was killed when she was younger and her heart aches for those who lost a child in the mass shooting in Parkland.

"It’s something that you don’t let go of and you’ll never move past," she said. "I don’t want anyone else to ever have to go through that, and the fact that he's sitting here talking to us all about it, making it something that’s an easy subject to talk about, (is) just really beneficial."

