Commission chair says many districts ignoring school safety legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission said many school districts in the state have failed to properly implement safety legislation passed after the massacre, and are playing tricks with the law's requirements.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the chairman of the panel created by the Florida Legislature that spent months delving into the shooting incident and ways to improve security, said many Florida school districts have done little to put locks on doors or secure their campuses.

“The law is very clear. There needs to be a school safety officer -- a good guy with a gun -- on every campus. You don’t have that," said Gualtieri. "And some of the districts are interpreting the word assigned to mean they have to be assigned but not actually physically there. That’s wrong. That’s disingenuous. And stop playing games because we need to make sure we got somebody there to protect the kids.”

Gualtieri also said many districts have failed to file school safety assessments with the state, which is another requirement of the law.

