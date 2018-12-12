Commission studying Parkland school shooting finds security lapses

People look on at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 18, 2018, in Parkland, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which was created to make recommendations after the February mass shooting at a Broward County high school, has released an initial draft of its recommendations for school safety.

The draft report made public Wednesday said there were numerous lapses in security ahead of the mass shooting in Parkland that killed 17 people.

These include unlocked doors and entrances at the school, along with sheriff’s deputies who failed to quickly confront the attacker.

The commission began a two-day meeting in Tallahassee Wednesday, spending time discussing initial report findings and recommendations, with a goal of presenting a final report to the governor and legislative leaders by Jan. 1.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri chaired the commission.

“We know that bad things will happen anywhere, and that no school is exempt. The idea that ‘it can’t happen to me’ is dangerous and for those who don’t take this seriously and genuinely, there should be consequences," Gualtieri said.

Commission Member Ryan Petty’s 14-year old daughter Aliana was killed during the mass shooting. He says all schools, along with law enforcement agencies, should be required to have active shooting policies in place.

“If we are going to tell the school districts what to do, I think we should also make recommendations for law enforcement," Petty said.

The report suggests various ways to harden Florida schools, including limiting entry and exit points, restricting visitors on campus during school hours, and keeping classroom doors locked.

The alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, could face the death penalty if convicted in the case.

News Service of Florida