Duval County parents can watch active shooter videos kids will see

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County parents can see exactly what their children will be watching as part of "active assailant" drills at their public schools this month.

The drills are required by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Act passed earlier this year.

Part of the drills include an "age-appropriate" video describing what students should do if an attacker strikes their school. The videos were released on the district's website the same day school police were investigating a possible threat to Mandarin High School after someone posted at threat against "MHS" online.

Officials said the videos provide an overview of “Run-Hide-Fight,” the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s recommended response to an active assailant scenario.

“Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for our children is our top goal,” Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said in a news release announcing the drills. “A vital component of safety is preparedness. We want our students and staff to be well-equipped in the event of an actual emergency.”

The videos are designed specifically for grade groupings: K-2, 3-5 and middle/high schools.

Officials said the district is providing an opt-out form for parents/guardians of elementary school students who do not wish for their student to view the videos.

“While these videos have been vetted by our district trauma therapists, we want to give parents and caregivers the opportunity to opt their child out, particularly for those students who have experienced trauma in the past,” Greene said.

Officials said the district has provided a link to the video presentations on its website to help parents and guardians make an informed decision on whether to allow their children to watch the videos in class.

You can find the videos at www.duvalschools.org/safety.

Parents will also have the opportunity to review the videos at home with their child, where they can address any fears or uncertainty their child may experience, officials said.

The videos were developed by Pinellas County Schools and are being used by Duval County Public Schools with permission and at no cost to the district.

Parents in St. Johns County expressed concern last month after they were denied access to active shooter videos shown to their students. St. Johns County school officials said they still do not plan to release the videos, despite neighboring Duval County and other Florida counties making such videos available to parents.

