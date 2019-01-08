Duval school board unanimously passes threat assessment policy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County School Board on Monday night voted unanimously to adopt a policy regarding threat assessment teams.

The vote comes after the passing of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. It was passed in wake of the 2018 mass shooting at the Broward County high school.

People with expertise in counseling, instruction, school administration and law enforcement will make up the threat assessment team. The team will identify and intervene with students whose behavior may pose a threat to the safety of themselves, students or staff.

The team can obtain criminal history of any student posing a threat and a parent or guardian will be notified if their student is assessed by the team.

There was no discussion about the new policy and no one spoke during public comment.

