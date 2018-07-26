School safety officers to be in place when Clay County students return

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Thirty newly hired school safety officers will be ready for the first day of school in Clay County, the superintendent said Thursday.

With summer winding down, final training is underway for the 30 school safety officers hired to protect students in the upcoming school year, which begins in a couple of weeks.

Unlike some of the other counties in Northeast Florida and around the state, the school safety officers for the Clay County School District will be in place for day one of the 2018-19 school year.

Clay County School Superintendent Addison Davis told News4Jax that he felt a responsibility to parents and students to make sure that the hiring and training of school safety officers was complete before the new school year. He said things are on track and that will be the case.

Davis said being in compliance with the new state law requiring that each school have a trained, armed officer was his only option.

"That’s the expectation in Clay County, did we meet every expectation? And we are in compliance with the governor's mandate," Davis said. "It feels good that we are able to have a great marketing plan. We needed to fill 30 positions and we had over 80 applicants."

When students return Aug. 14, Davis said, each of the county's 24 elementary schools will have a school safety officer, and every junior and senior high school will once again have a school resource officer.

"Right now, we will have 24 school safety officers in every one of our (elementary) schools. We will have three relief and three lead," Davis said. "So we will always have the opportunity to have individuals who may be out or sick, we will have someone ready to go with that preparation."

The school safety officers will earn $15.72 an hour. Davis said the pay is on par with or above what other districts are paying.

The safety officers hired, combined, have hundreds of years of military and law enforcement experience.

The 30 hires, according to Davis, bring 227 years of military experience, 214 years of law enforcement experience, 47 years of fire rescue experience and 35 years of private security experience.

Davis said he was impressed with the previous experience of the people who applied.

"It just shows that people care about Clay County," he said. "This is their second career. They have rich experience and they want to come be a greater part of protecting our greatest asset, which is our students."

For now, Davis said, the school safety officers will remain anonymous to students, allowing them to be better prepared should something happen.

The superintendent wouldn't reveal what the safety officers will be doing day to day in school, saying that would defeat the purpose of keeping them anonymous. But he stressed their training will have them ready to protect students and teachers.

"I want parents to know that safety is our greatest priority," Davis said. "We have put more money into hardening our structures and hiring individuals to be prepared for this. We have greater crisis management and emergency management plans."

