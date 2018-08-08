JSO: Duval elementary schools will have armed protection by 1st day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With five days remaining until Duval County Public School students return to the classroom, News4Jax has learned officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will fill the gap of schools without safety assistants.

To be in compliance with Florida law, Duval schools must have armed protection by the first day students return. In July, the district said only 24 of the 105 school safety assistants (SSA) needed for the county's elementary school will be ready.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the remaining 81 schools without an SSA will have a JSO officer on campus. Between charter and public schools, JSO will have a total of 136 new officers at schools.

Officers will be taken from regular patrol duty, the Sheriff's Office said. Officials working at the schools will be in an overtime capacity, either volunteering or mandated.

News4Jax is still waiting to learn how long those officers will be at the schools and how they are being funded.

