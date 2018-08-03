'New normal': First responders, district train for active shooter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What once was unthinkable has become the new normal, as school districts around the country prepare for the possibility of an active shooter on campus.

Jacksonville's police, firefighters, city personnel and school administrators gathered Friday at First Coast High School for an all-day training exercise to simulate a violent attack on a school.

Sheriff Mike Williams said those involved have worked all summer to improve Duval County's safety plan and address any gaps. He said Friday's exercise was a chance to see that process in action.

“The main takeaway today for parents is that the safety of the children in Duval County Schools is a priority for all of us. It's more than just standing here at the microphone. There's a lot of time and effort and energy that went into making today happen,” Williams said. “We've been working and talking all summer about not just making today happen but about making the school year safe.”

The goal of the exercise is to improve staff coordination and validate the plan in place for how the agencies would handle a school attack.

“We want to be prepared here,” Williams said. “We want to make sure the parents of Duval County feel safe and we feel comfortable that we've covered all the bases.”

New Duval County Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said that the training is provides “tactical realism” for administrators who will be on the front lines should the unthinkable happen.

“Our No. 1 priority is to ensure that our students are safe. By participating in this, this gives us an opportunity to be pro-active instead of reactive,” Greene said. “In the event, unfortunately, a tragedy such as this happens on our campus, our administrators are fully prepared and know exactly what they need to do.”

Williams said that creating a high-stress realistic environment gives everyone involved a chance to evaluate how they can improve.

He said they should all be asking themselves, “What could we have done better today?”

“You never really arrive at perfection in these things. You always kind of strive for that,” Williams said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Keith Powers said the cooperation between the agencies involved has been going on for years and didn't just come together for Friday's exercise.

He said it's important to keep up with the times when it comes to student safety.

“As national best practices change, our practices will continue to evolve to make sure we're prepared to protect the people of this community and especially these students,” Powers said.

The training is expected to last several hours, so the public should not be alarmed if they continue to see increased first responders in the area throughout the day. The exercise is not open to the public.

