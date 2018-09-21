Parents discuss active shooting videos during Mandarin Oaks meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - About a dozen parents gathered Thursday evening at Mandarin Oaks Elementary to voice their concerns about their children's safety and have their questions answered by school leaders.

Among the topics discussed were the active shooter videos that all students are required to watch as part of a state law passed after the Parkland mass shooting.

Students in Kindergarten through 2nd grade are not required to watch the video, and parents of other elementary school students have the option to opt out.

One parent said she believes the school system is doing its best to keep students safe. They made the decision as a family to watch the videos at home.

"My oldest son, he is in 5th grade, and he asked me specifically not to watch the videos among his peers, and it made him nervous," said Melissa Hancock, a parent. "We're going to watch them at home, so this way we can answer any questions."

Cassie Lottman, who is also a parent, said she doesn't agree with the videos. She believes they send the wrong message.

"I have three boys. They like to fight, and that's what they're going to bring out of it," Lottman said.

Duval School Board Police Director Micheal Edwards said the district is looking to create its own video for young elementary schools children.

