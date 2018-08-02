Providence school teachers, staff trained for active shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hoping to never face the situation but preparing for the worst, nearly 200 Jacksonville teachers and staff members at Providence Christian School went through a three hour active shooter training session on Thursday.

Martin Lopez, the owner of Red Team Safety and Security, ensured all of the private school's faculty members knew what to do in case of a shooter on campus.

"My training empowers people to respond within seconds -- those critical seconds when the police or whoever are minutes away," Lopez said.

During the session, Lopez said time is of the essence from the second a school is placed on lockdown. He stressed that children are always the priority, and he also taught how and when to take down a shooter.

"It's unfortunate that these situations are happening but it's important also that we're prepared to respond to them," Lopez said. "The days of just trying to ignore a problem and hoping it doesn't happen are gone. It's time to actually react and respond.

In addition to schools, Red Team Security and Safety will also provide training sessions at workplaces. Lopez can be contacted by calling 904-608-1776. More information can be found on the self defense school's website.

