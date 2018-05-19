School shootings 'a sad reality we have to face,' safety expert says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The tragedy at Santa Fe High School in Texas marks the 22nd school shooting this year in the United States.

In the wake of Friday's shooting, News4Jax spoke with Martin Lopez, the owner of Red Team, a safety and security team that trains businesses and private schools in Jacksonville on how to handle active shooter and bomb threat situations.

Lopez, a former Navy intelligence specialist turned safety and security expert, said, when it comes to school shootings, the public needs to understand a list of harsh realities.

“It’s happening more frequently," he said. "That’s a sad reality we have to face."

Lopez said a second harsh reality to consider is that that people, including children, conceal weapons and find ways to bring them onto school campuses where weapons are prohibited.

“It could be a knife," he said. "It could be anything really."

A third reality, Lopez said, is that an armed person who is determined to do harm, might do so despite security measures.

“In schools, there are SROs (school resource officers), metal detectors. There’s all these procedures in place, yet it still happens," Lopez said. "That’s because the criminal has decided they are going to do this, and so at that point, they know what they’re up against. They know what to expect and they’re still going to do it anyway.”

In many, but not all of the school shootings, the gunman was described as a loner. Lopez said, in reality, it’s not a good idea to profile the next potential mass shooter based on that description.

“I don’t think it’s right to profile people because anybody can do this and you never know what is going one with someone in their personal life," he said. "Sometimes there’s indicators and sometimes there’s not."

Lopez said the Santa Fe shooting is different from other school shootings because authorities actually found explosive devices in the school.

News4Jax asked him where a teenager learns how to build such devices.

His answer was another harsh reality.

"The internet," Lopez said. "It's very sad. You can go online and find anything these days."

Texas officials questioned a student who was believed to be a possible accomplice, but not the shooter, in the Santa Fe attack. Lopez said most school shootings involve just one shooter.

School district response

School districts as big as Duval County Public Schools can't rely on a single security protocol when it comes to the threat of an active shooter situation, according to the safety and security expert.

Given the size and diversity of the Duval County school district, Lopez said, there should be multiple options on how to deal with that kind of threat, because what may work at one school may not work at another.

Duval County is the 20th largest school district in the country. Lopez said the size and diversity of the Duval County school district would require multiple response options to an active shooter scenario because what may work at one school, may not work at another.

“It’s difficult because you have so many different people, experience levels, different ages and backgrounds," he said. "So to have a one solution, plan, it may work in some cases. But we have to train people."

Duval County school leaders have already approved plans to hire armed safety assistants, who are not sworn officers, but are school employees. Clay County school leaders have approved a measure that will put school resource officers in county high schools and assign deputies to all junior high schools. School safety officers will be hired by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and placed into each Clay County elementary school.

A controversial idea of arming Florida teachers is one that Lopez is not for or against, but he questions the level and frequency of training they might receive to respond to an active shooter. He said training at a gun range is one thing, but engaging a target that is shooting back is another.

“It completely changes your confidence level and the amount of chaos that would be happening in a school. You have other students running that are terrified, as well," Lopez said. "So to expect a teacher to engage, there is a lot we would need to discuss beforehand.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a sweeping school safety measure into law March 9 after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland. School districts across the state have been working to comply with the requirements of the law by the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

We love you, Santa Fe ISD. Our hearts are with Santa Fe High School and the SFISD community.



Click here: https://t.co/3lSNdGA90O for more information on talking to your children about school violence. pic.twitter.com/ju6PWbB3CT — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) May 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.