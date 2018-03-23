Security plans for Jacksonville-area 'March for Our Lives' events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Saturday, survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting will join up with hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in the "March for Our Lives" in Washington, D.C., to support gun control and to honor the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Hundreds of smaller rallies will also be held in the Jacksonville area, where law enforcement agencies said they will be monitoring the marches.

News4Jax knows of four rallies Saturday supporting the nationwide movement planned in Northeast Florida -- Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach and Gainesville.

In Southeast Georgia, there's a rally planned in downtown Brunswick.

Ahead of the rallies, News4Jax reached out on Friday to law enforcement agencies where local marches are planned to ask about whether they will have security measures in place.

Here's how they responded:

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that police "will be present before, during and after the event."

The Fernandina Beach Police Department said it will be following normal event protocol.

"We will have additional officers working to keep everyone safe during the march," Fernandina Beach police told News4Jax.

The Gainesville Police Department said, "we are monitoring it." The Police Department added it was not aware of anything that will "require a huge presence."

A response from the Brunswick Police Department reads, “At this time, we are not assigning extra patrols to the event, however, an off-duty officer will be present and on-duty officers will periodically monitor the rally in the event a situation should occur and escalate beyond a peaceful demonstration.”

The St. Augustine Police Department could not be reached for comment.

For details, or to locate a rally near you, visit MarchForOurLives.com.

