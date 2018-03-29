Sheriff Williams wants Duval County students to know they're safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two weeks ago, students participating in the Generation Under Fire town hall made it clear that they want to feel safe in the classroom and they want to know how leaders are going to make that happen.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams was unable to attend the town meeting televised by News4Jax, but offered his thoughts on how he intends to keep the 160,000 students attending public schools in Jacksonville safe.

More Headlines

News4Jax showed Williams large segments from the town meeting to get specific reactions to the concerns of students in Florida's sixth-largest school district.

The Morning Show anchor Melanie Lawson, who moderated the town hall along with Kent Justice, opened the two-hour program by asking students how many of them felt safe at school. Not a single hand went up.

“We have dropped the ball as adults in the equation and need to have more conversations with students," Williams said.

EXTENDED VIDEO: Sheriff Williams on students' concerns

The sheriff said conversations need to happen that allow students to know the step-by-step plan in the event of an emergency -- their roles as well as those of school staff and law enforcement.

One student expressed frustration, saying they are fed up and want to know what law enforcement and school staff would do, step-by-step, if a shooter were to come into the school.

“These are bright young people. They'll get that if you explain it to them and obviously, I think, that’s an indication we need to have more conversations with them about that.”

Some other student concerns Sheriff Williams' response Not knowing the number to call to report a threat or concern. Students should only need one number. He is recommending Crime Stoppers because of its partnership with the sheriff’s office and it’s anonymous. (866-845-TIPS) Not knowing school and police plans to handle a threat. Students should be informed of any updated safety plans involving teachers, police and students. Not knowing if teachers are being trained for a crisis. Students should know how teachers are being trained and maybe should be included in some of that training.



Williams said the process of keeping schools safe involves transparency and teamwork on all levels: between students and teachers, students and police, students and parents and students and students.

“When we talk about protecting a neighborhood, it’s not just about having more police in the neighborhood. It’s about a working partnership with people who live in that neighborhood or we’re never going to be successful. It can’t be just us or it’s not going to work. That school is a small neighborhood.”

Mixture of guns and mental health

Williams said taking away guns from people isn't the answer to keeping students safe and said that should only happen when a person is mentally unstable. He explained if mental health is taken care of first, keeping schools safe should be easier.

The answer is, "making sure people have access to the right mental health care. Making sure we identify those people. Making sure when those people are brought to our attention that we in law enforcement have the tools to be able to address it, to include taking firearms away from people that don’t need them."

Williams said mental health problems need to be caught before they get too far, saying when a person hits rock bottom, an officer doesn't have many options. Officers do have specialized training, but he says it only goes so far.

“At that point, all we have the ability to do is go to that individual, compel them into the backseat of a police car and take them to a facility. We're not mental health counselors.”

Williams said the JSO does fund a mental health facility: the Comprehensive Services Center. He said a person can be admitted by someone else or a person can go on their own.

The sheriff said the center is for someone who may be in a middle phase -- not doing OK, but has not hit rock bottom yet.

EXTENDED VIDEO: Sheriff Williams on mental health issues

Is there enough two-way conversation?

Asked if the students felt any better after having a conversation with school administrators or law enforcement, a few students raised their hands. One said in a way it made her feel better, saying students don't get to speak openly with law enforcement and school officials often enough.

“She's right. Again, it's about getting them involved in the process more than they are today. Getting them involved in a conversation. Having them know what the process is, what their role is and it will go a long way for their perception of safety.”

Asked how that conversation including the students will continue on his end, Williams said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is going to do the following things to help keep the conversation going:

Continue to stay in touch with Duval County Schools and the School Board Police Department daily.

Alert the community this summer about safety workshops happening to discuss how to respond to tragedies.

As JSO does safety exercises and drills at schools with law enforcement, possibly have students attend.

EXTENDED VIDEO: Sheriff Williams on his concerns as a father

Arm school officials?

In this interview, Williams talked for the first time about his stance on one aspect of the sweeping school safety bill passed earlier this month by the Florida Legislature: The Guardian Program.

The new law would allow sheriffs and school districts to train school employees who are not full-time teachers and allow them to carry guns on campus. That could mean a coach, a part-time administrator, or anyone considered a guardian of students.

Arming school employees has been a controversial conversation since the Parkland school shooting.

In Duval County, the sheriff said arming teachers may be the only way to have someone armed at every public school and follow the new law designed to keep students safe.

On Monday, Aug. 13 -- the first day of Duval County’s 2018-2019 school year -- all 197 schools will be required to have an armed officer on campus during school hours.

Duval County Schools Board Police already have a full-time officer at every middle and high school, but the district said it would cost $14.3 million to add a sworn police officer to each of the county's 101 elementary schools

If the charter schools in Duval County also get sworn officers, the cost will rise to $18.7 million.

The legislature that passed the requirement for an officer at every school provides the district with $4.1 million, leaving the county $14.6 million short.

Williams said the Sheriff's Office and School Board are working together on a plan.

"Nothing's been finalized. We have to talk about those options. At the end of the day we have to have someone on every single campus every day."

Williams said he supports the Guardian Plan as it is written.

"I did not support arming teachers. I think teachers have enough to do as it is. I think there’s a role for someone who is solely dedicated to the protection of the school. I think when you wear too many hats and you have too many missions today, you will fail at one of them, and this one is too important to have someone fail."

The School Board has expressed opposition to arming any school employees and feels it should be the job of a FDLE-credentialed, armed, sworn law enforcement officers holding the job of protecting students on school property.

EXTENDED VIDEO: Sheriff Williams on officers and armed guardians

Williams mentioned not just the possibility of arming a school employee, but also someone from within the school community.

“Sure, it can be an employee. Absolutely. I think with the right training, the right oversight, being an employee of the school and having the mission of protecting schools from outside threats could work. Again there’s work to do to get us to that point in Jacksonville."

Because of different opinions and standpoints, Williams said there will be several meetings between the Sheriff’s Office and School Board over the next few months. Their goal is to come up with a plan that aboth agencies are comfortable with and leaves students and teachers feeling safe and secure.

EXTENDED VIDEO: Sheriff Williams on gun control debate

UNCUT: Replay entire Generation Under Fire town hall

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.