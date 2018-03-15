Social media reacts to 'Generation Under Fire' town hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The "Generation Under Fire" town hall meeting Wednesday, hosted by News4Jax and Jacksonville University's Public Policy Institute, brought together voices from all across the community to share their ideas on how to improve school safety.

The meeting gave a platform to those who showed up in person, from law enforcement leaders to mental health professionals to students who are tired of living in fear. But it also sparked discussion among those who watched the event from home.

Using their favorite social media platforms, people weighed in on the issues with their own thoughts and concerns throughout the evening. While some were critical, most were thankful for the open forum the event provided.

We've pulled together some of the noteworthy responses below:

I didn't feel very safe after a school shooting in 1991. Like someone robbing your home, the experience changes everything you thought about your safety.



You quickly learn how vulnerable you are. https://t.co/bjAtPnDlk4 — 👩🏽‍💻 Sharita J. Lee (@JusSharLee) March 15, 2018

My Mom is suggesting volunteers walking the halls with the singular purpose of being available to talk to students who need that interaction in an informal non-authoritarian capacity. #GenerationUnderFire — Morgan Reeder (@Morgan1927) March 15, 2018

The fences are unseen. It's the deligence of our community that keeps us safe. There are always stealthy ways to keep us safe. Our most precious resource is our human resource. We can't be fearful and be a coward to evil. More guns is not the answer. Human awareness is. — Willie Green (@WillieG36155135) March 15, 2018

I hope this conversation doesn't exclude the other half....the ones not privy to be here....the kids who have this everyday #GenerationUnderFire @wjxt4 — Sabrinna Lynn Maples (@Sabrinna4People) March 15, 2018

One user suggested that Wednesday's town hall was a great start, but challenged News4Jax to take things a step further:

There are not enough positive words to express what a great job everyone did but this MUST be an ongoing discussion otherwise it becomes an old headline — cass (@topcatmeow8660) March 15, 2018

Clearly, everyone has more to say. So where do we go from here? Should there be another "Generation Under Fire" town hall? Let us know.

