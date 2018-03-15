Generation Under Fire

Social media reacts to 'Generation Under Fire' town hall

By Garrett Pelican - Digital executive producer

Photo: Courtesy of Ellen Glasser

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The "Generation Under Fire" town hall meeting Wednesday, hosted by News4Jax and Jacksonville University's Public Policy Institute, brought together voices from all across the community to share their ideas on how to improve school safety.

The meeting gave a platform to those who showed up in person, from law enforcement leaders to mental health professionals to students who are tired of living in fear. But it also sparked discussion among those who watched the event from home.

RELATED: Takeaways from 'Generation Under Fire' town hall | Miss out? Watch 'Generation Under Fire' town hall | Students let their voices be heard at 'Generation Under Fire' town hall

Using their favorite social media platforms, people weighed in on the issues with their own thoughts and concerns throughout the evening. While some were critical, most were thankful for the open forum the event provided.

We've pulled together some of the noteworthy responses below:

One user suggested that Wednesday's town hall was a great start, but challenged News4Jax to take things a step further:

Clearly, everyone has more to say. So where do we go from here? Should there be another "Generation Under Fire" town hall? Let us know.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.