St. Johns County Commission set to vote on district's school safety plan

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - School safety is on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting of the St. Johns County Commission.

Commissioner are expected to vote on whether or not to provide up to $1 million to add armed officers at every school.

Earlier this month, Superintendent Tim Forson presented commissioners with the St. Johns County School District's plan to comply with new Florida law mandating someone armed at every school.

The district's proposal says:

There are currently 39 schools with 15 school resource officers (SROs), all of whom are deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Twenty-eight more officers are needed -- 24 for the schools that do not yet have an officer assigned and four officers to serve as floaters when other officers are out sick or on vacation.

Forson proposed that 15 of those 28 be new contracted SROs through the Sheriff's Office, and 13 be armed security personnel who would be hired from an outside company.

To pay for the proposal:

The county would pay a one-time expense of up to $1 million for the capitol costs of the SROs, which includes cars, guns and other equipment.

The school district would pay the salaries and benefits for the 15 new SROs, and the Sheriff’s Office would provide supervision and management.

The school district would also pay for the salaries and benefits for the additional 13 armed security officers from a contracted company.

At the previous meeting, the County Commission Chair Henry Dean said he supported the plan and hopes the commission will vote in favor of it.

