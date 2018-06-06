St. Johns County commission, school board meet on school safety

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - School may be out for students, but St. Johns County is already preparing for next year.

St. Johns County commissioners and School Board members are hosting a joint meeting Wednesday morning to discuss school safety.

At the meeting, county leaders are to discuss how to pay for armed deputies at every public school in the county, which is now required under a new Florida law.

There are currently 15 deputies in St. Johns County schools. There is one deputy at each of the seven high schools and three middle schools.

However, St. Johns County needs 25 more deputies in order to station one at each of the county’s 40 public schools.

The additional deputies would cost about $1.15 million, based on the most recent contract between the school district and sheriff’s office.

However, St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar said that he would also need eight backup deputies and four supervisors, totaling 37 new positions.

Every one of these deputies would need to be trained by fall.

The state is giving St. Johns County $1.4 million specifically for school resource officers.

The additional police force at county schools are required by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, which Gov. Rick Scott signed into law in March.

The law also requires the creation of threat assessment team at every school, active shooter training in schools every semester and crisis intervention training for all school resource officers.

Commissioners and school board members will discuss additional funding options. News4Jax has a crew at the meeting and will provide updates as we learn more.

