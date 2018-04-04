St. Johns County School Board works to make mental health improvements

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Mental health remains an important topic of conversation for the St. Johns County School Board as it works to make improvements to the district’s system.

One of the needs is more counselors, as the student to teacher ratio is very distant.

The ratio for high school students to counselors is 477 to 1.

The ratio for middle school students is 488 to 1.

The ratio for elementary students is 638:1.

Some recommendations to improve mental health include:

Establishing clear expectations for school counselor roles by level,

Providing administrator training,

Small group intervention and

Early referral intervention.

