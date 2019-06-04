St. Johns County School District makes changes to active shooter training

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Johns County School District is making changes to its active shooter training ahead of next school year.

After receiving negative feedback from some parents, the district decided to take the video element out of its training. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office had originally decided that the videos would be the most consistent way to relay the active shooter training to students across the district. The videos were shown immediately after the 2018-19 school year started and parents did not have the option to opt their children out because it was required by law that every student be trained and the video was used as a mechanism of that training.

Last year, there were two active shooter drills -- one each semester.

This coming school year, the drills will take place once a month under Senate Bill 7030. That was also part of the recommendation from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.

VIEW: Presentation on St. Johns County school safety and security

The exact training plan is still in the works. The district will be working with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office throughout this summer to formulate a plan that will keep training consistent in schools countywide.

According to the school district, the "Always Rules" -- one for elementary and one for secondary -- will again be incorporated into the trainings for the upcoming school year.

Parents should expect to receive a letter at the start of the school year informing them about the training.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.