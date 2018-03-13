Students, experts to weigh in on school safety at News4Jax town hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Channel 4, The Local Station, in partnership with the Public Policy Institute at Jacksonville University, will host a town hall meeting called "Generation Under Fire" on Wednesday night.

The discussion will focus on how our children are feeling when they go to school, and what can be done to help them recapture a feeling of safety.

We invite you and your child to attend the 8 p.m. event at the Terry Concert Hall at JU.

If you can't make it there, the live town hall meeting will air at 8-9:30 p.m. on Channel 4 and News4Jax.com.

News4Jax anchor Melanie Lawson and I will be hosting the town hall. The goal is to explore how students can best prevent a tragedy from happening in a school in our area.

No one will forget the images from Feb. 14, when students fled Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The shooting at the school in Parkland left 17 dead and others injured.

It also inspired a movement to see change happen. Some of that change has already happened.

Florida lawmakers created a bill to harden schools, fund mental health care, provide options for arming school employees and change the legal age to purchase rifles. On Friday, Gov. Rick Scott signed the bill.

But the determination for change hasn't ended, and the underlying discomfort is a fear about being in school.

"It's kind of scary when the biggest concern is a reaction to the shooting," said Tyler Perry, a junior at Flagler Palm Coast High School. "You go through halls, you listen to teachers, and our students and our teachers are afraid."

Young people are suddenly not afraid to share their concerns.

So who is listening?

"Hearing from students, sometimes administration, they see things," said Kelsey Sweeney, a senior at Matanzas High School. "But actually being a student in that situation, they really want to hear from us, how we feel about certain things and certain issues. And they really try to help and change things."

While another school shooting hasn't happened, school threats have exploded, with a national report showing 600 across the nation in the two weeks following Parkland. Many of those occurred in Northeast Florida.

"It makes you not want to come to school," one student said last week.

So how do we replace that fear with confidence?

That's what we want to find out from our local leaders in law enforcement and education, and especially from students going to schools in our area.

At Wednesday's town hall meeting, we will have live audience participation, and most of the area superintendents will be with us.

Our panel of experts includes mental health professionals, former FBI agents and educators.

But the most important people involved will be students. We have students coming from public and private schools around Northeast Florida.

Seating is limited, so you're urged to be in place well before the 8 p.m. event begins.

