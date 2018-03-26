Students back from DC rally hope lawmakers are 'shaking in their boots'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three Jacksonville-area students who joined hundreds of thousands of demonstrators Saturday in Washington, D.C., said shared their impressions of the rally Monday on The Morning Show.

"For me, the reason behind it was so powerful that just being there with a lot of people who were like-minded was amazing," UNF student Alex Torrez-Perez said.

"Social media is so powerful, but there's something to be said for being there in the present moment and connected with all these different people around you," Atlantic Coast High School senior Rachel Cristol said. "We have such a different experience ... yet all of us are there for the same reason."

While there were several messages about making people feel safe in schools, the rally wasn't just about stopping mass shootings in schools, it was a greater call about gun control.

"They made that clear at the march. It wasn't just a school-shooting thing; it's a gun-violence thing," Atlantic Coast senior Chloe Parrish said. "Having so many speakers from Chicago was really eye-opening. We have a gun-violence problem, definitely, here in Jacksonville, but Chicago sees it in a whole different light."

Torrez-Perez said there were many emotional moments on Saturday, but the most tearful was when Emma Gonzalez, a student who has become one of the most recognized faces of the movement, stood stone faced and silent for six minutes and 20 seconds, the amount of time it took for a gunman to kill 17 people at her school.

"The loudest silence I've ever experienced," Torrez-Perez said. "There were kids around me who were in tears, as well."

At the rally in Washington and round the country, there were calls to transform fear and grief into a "vote-them-out" movement, to elect politicians that would stand up to the National Rifle Association and institute limits on assault-style guns and high-capacity magazines.

"The post powerful way that we can make a difference is by voting and by staying aware," Cristol said. "We hoping right that that the legislators in Washington are shaking in their boots."

