Podcasts Intern

About This Role: Graham Media Group is seeking an intern who will assist with development and production of podcasts as well as experimental news formats for digital platforms. Interns will help book talent for the podcast, write and edit scripts, research topics and guests as well write and edit social media content.

How Will You Spend Your Time?

Participate in creative meetings with talent and producers, and contribute potential guest and segment ideas.

Conduct research and create show materials for the Host/Producer as preparation for each episode’s weekly shoot.

Work closely with the Producer to coordinate guest logistics.

Ensure that key assets (i.e., promotional material, research, trailers, etc) are distributed to the appropriate departments (i.e., marketing, sales) in order to set each show up for success

You Should Have:

Passion for digital media and the podcasting industry

An ability to understand what’s working on other podcasts and apply that to our shows

Excellent research skills

A professional attitude, strong communication skills and detail-oriented instinct.

Exceptional written and oral communications skills

Basic knowledge of podcasts and social media platforms.

Basic knowledge of digital video, editing chops on Adobe Suite a plus!

Diligent and eager to learn and develop skills

Contact Information: Zak Rosen: zrosen@grahammedia.com