Vice President/General Manager - WJXT/WCWJ

Graham Media Group is currently seeking a Vice President and General Manager for its WJXT/WCWJ duopoly in Jacksonville, FL. The VP/GM will report to the President/CEO and is responsible for the entire WJXT/WCWJ media hub, our fully local station (WJXT) with no network affiliation, as well as our CW affiliate, WCWJ. THE Local Station (WJXT) dominates in news and is the most watched television station in the diverse and growing Jacksonville market (43), reaching 757,000 TV homes. In addition to delivering a variety of local programs, documentaries and specials, our website, News4Jax.com is the No. 1 source for local news and information, distancing itself from all other local media including newspapers.

If you are a dynamic leader of people with a strong work ethic and the highest standards of integrity and are looking for your next challenge, we want you!

Qualifications

Areas of focus:

News and programming: Excellent understanding and success working with a diverse news staff. Experience developing strong, successful newscasts, from a viewer/user and cost standpoint. Knowledge and ability to negotiate anchor/talent contracts and syndicated programming contracts.

Television and digital media sales: Ability to lead the station’s sales management team, including, but not limited to, a thorough understanding of Nielsen and Comscore ratings, sales inventory management and pricing, marketing, working with the National Rep firm and overall client relations.

Engineering/IT: Experience with capital budgets, long-term capital forecasts and overall station facility needs. Overall understanding of physical plant issues, news gathering equipment and general industry trends.

Creative services: Experience in branding, marketing and social media strategy for the station and its execution on all platforms. Overall understanding of promotional plans and campaigns for local/network programming in addition to production and outside media budgets.

Business: Experience in developing, reviewing, and understanding the station monthly operating results, operating budgets and forecasts (monthly and three-year projections). Ability to present the station budget and related financial information to GMG Corporate in an organized and thorough manner.

Station personnel: The station has approximately 184 employees. Proven leadership and interpersonal skills required with demonstrated experience as an empathetic, forward-looking individual. Excellent written and oral communication skills required.

Community: Ability to work closely with a vibrant and diverse local community and special interest groups to understand how the station can best serve their needs. Community outreach experience is essential.

College degree in related field strongly preferred. Prior General Manager experience preferred.

Overall: Must have an unwavering passion for local television and digital media.

Compensation and benefits

Competitive salary based on experience; bonus opportunity as well as Long Term Incentive plan; comprehensive benefits.

To apply, please send resume to: Careers@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

About Graham Media Group

Graham Media Group is comprised of seven local media hubs, Graham Digital and Social News Desk, delivering local news, programming, advertising solutions and digital media tools for television, online, mobile, OTT, podcasts and audio devices. We are dynamic, local brands that extend well beyond the traditional TV set. Our work helps inform, celebrate and knit together the communities we serve.

GMG operates in six states: KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local), and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW). Based in Detroit, Graham Digital is a digital media and technology development group widely recognized as a leading industry innovator.

Social News Desk, headquartered in Atlanta, provides its 2,500+ worldwide newsroom-customers with a single dashboard to publish, measure, curate and monetize local news content on social platforms.