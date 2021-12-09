Copy Traffic Specialist (temporary)

The Graham Media Traffic Hub in Jacksonville, Florida has established itself as an industry leader and dominant force in the market. We’re seeking a highly capable Copy Traffic Specialist for a temporary assignment to assist our winning Traffic Hub Team.

Vacancy type

Full-time temporary (90 day assignment)

Location

Remote

Job responsibilities

Responsible for the gathering and entering of national, local and multi-channel copy instructions and materials. The Copy Specialist communicates with sales teams, advertising agencies and direct advertising clients on missing, incomplete or incorrect copy instructions, as well as communicates with Promotions and Public Service Departments to ensure their spots are on the log. The Copy Specialist is responsible for finalizing the station and multi-channel logs. This position is full-time temporary and reports to the Traffic Hub Director.

Ad

Requirements/experience

Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred.

Two years’ experience in a television station’s traffic department or traffic role preferred.

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner.

Adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Must be a proven team player.

Good organizational and time management skills a must.

To apply

Email resume and salary requirements: tschultz@grahammedia.com

Additional information

Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and preemployment drug screen.

As a condition of employment, you must be able to show proof that you are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on your first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.