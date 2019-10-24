Applebee's offering free meals for kids in costumes on Halloween!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Applebee's locations in Florida and Georgia will be celebrating Halloween with a "Kids in Costume Eat Free" special!

Families who dine-in at any of the restaurants owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises on Halloween will receive up to two free kids' meals with each adult entrée purchase.

Children 12 and under can choose any entrée from the Kid's menus. Applebee's Kids' Menu offers 21 menu items and more than 200 combinations of entrées, sides and beverages.

Participating locations in Florida: Boynton Beach, Cape Coral, Coral Springs, Cutler Bay, Delray Beach, Doral, Estero, Florida City, Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Greenacres, Hialeah, Jacksonville, Margate, Naples, North Port, Okeechobee, Pembroke Pines, Port St. Lucie, Punta Gorda, Royal Palm Beach, Sarasota, St. Augustine, Sunrise, Tamarac, Venice and Vero Beach.

Georgia: Brunswick, Kingsland and Waycross

Click here to find an Applebee's near you.

