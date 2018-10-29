Keeping your kids safe on Halloween

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Halloween approaches, safety experts urge residents to keep safety in mind.

According to Safety First in Jacksonville, Halloween is the second most “decorated” holiday of the year behind Christmas. If homes aren’t decorated properly, experts said it can cause burn-related injuries, fires or accidents for trick-or-treaters.

“There’s just so many hazards that can occur,” explained Carrie Taaca, co-owner of Safety First.

Safety First recommends homeowners make sure all walk-ways and porches are well-lit and clear of cords or debris. Experts also remind residents to avoid hanging lights with nails or staples because it may cause electric shock or spark a fire. In addition, homeowners should use LED lights or battery-powered candles.

Ahead of trick-or-treating, experts said it’s a good idea to put reflectors or glow sticks on costumes to make kids more visible.

AAA also reminds drivers to put down distractions and drive slowly through neighborhoods where trick-or-treaters will be out. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ranks Halloween as one of the top three days of the year pedestrians are injured or killed because children walk along roadways at the same time people are driving home from work.

For more safety tips, visit Safety First Jacksonville.

