Freeform releases '31 Nights Of Halloween' schedule

This is the moment we've all been waiting for! Fall is right around the corner and we can already smell the pumpkin spice, taste the candy and hear the ghosts and ghouls!

Now get ready to mark your calendars because Freeform just released the full schedule for its spooktacular 31 Nights of Halloween!

The event begins on October 1 and will run until October 31.

Here is the full list of frightening and fantastic movies:

Monday, October 1

5 p.m. — ParaNorman

7:10 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. — ParaNorman

Tuesday, October 2

5 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

6 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:30 pm p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University

12 a.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wednesday, October 3

4 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

6:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University

9 p.m. — Monster House

12 a.m. — The Final Girls

Thursday, October 4

5 p.m. — ParaNorman

7 p.m. — Monster House

9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Teen Spirit

Friday, October 5

12:30 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)

3:30 p.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

6:10 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

8:20 p.m. — The Goonies

12 a.m. — The Breakfast Club

Saturday, October 6

7 a.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)

10:10 a.m. — Monster House

12:20 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

2:50 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:55 p.m. — The Goonies

7:35 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

9:45 p.m. — Maleficent

11:50 p.m. — Warm Bodies

Sunday, October 7

7 a.m. — Monster House

9:10 a.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

11:40 a.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:50 p.m. — Alice in Wonderland (2010)

4:25 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

6:35 p.m. — Maleficent

8:40 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

11:20 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, October 8

4 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)

9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Clue (1985)

Tuesday, October 9

3 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)

6 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

8 p.m. — Mrs. Doubtfire​​​​​​​

12 a.m. — Warm Bodies

Wednesday, October 10

3 p.m. — The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6 p.m. — Mrs. Doubtfire​​​​​​​

9 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

12 p.m. — ParaNorman

Thursday, October 11

4:30 p.m. — ParaNorman​​​​​​​

6:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

8:50 p.m. — Despicable Me

12 a.m. — The Boxtrolls

Friday, October 12

2 p.m. — The Boxtrolls​​​​​​​

4:10 p.m. — Disney's Bolt

6:20 p.m. — Despicable Me

8:30 p.m. — Disney's Frozen

12 a.m. — Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Saturday, October 13

7 a.m. — ParaNorman​​​​​​​

9:05 a.m. — Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

11:10 a.m. — Disney's Bolt

1:15 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

5 p.m. — Disney's Frozen

7:25 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.

9:30 p.m. — Monsters University

12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

Sunday, October 14

7 a.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

9:30 a.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:10 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

1:15 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

3:25 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.

5:30 p.m. — Monsters University

8 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

9 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

11 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)

Monday, October 15

4 p.m. — ParaNorman​​​​​​​

6 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

8 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)

12 a.m. — Monster House

Tuesday, October 16

3:30 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4:30 p.m. — Monster House

6:30 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

8:55 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

12 a.m. — Disney's Mulan

Wednesday, October 17

2 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

4:30 p.m. — Disney's Mulan

6:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

8:30 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

Thursday, October 18

4 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)

9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Maggie

Friday, October 19

3:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)

6:10 p.m. — The Goonies​​​​​​​

8:50 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

12 a.m. — Monster House

Saturday, October 20

7 a.m. — Monster House

9:05 a.m. — ParaNorman​​​​​​​

11:10 a.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

1:20 p.m. — The Goonies​​​​​​​

4 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:35 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

7:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

9:50 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Sunday, October 21

7 a.m. — ParaNorman​​​​​​​

9 a.m. — Spooky Buddies

11:05 a.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

1:15 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:20 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

5 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

7:05 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

9:15 p.m. — Maleficent

11:20 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Monday, October 22

4 p.m. — Maleficent

6:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

8:20 p.m. — The Witches of Eastwick​​​​​​​

12 a.m. — Warm Bodies

Tuesday, October 23

4 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

6:10 p.m. — The Witches of Eastwick​​​​​​​

8:50 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Monster House

Wednesday, October 24

4 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

5 p.m. — Monster House

7 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

9 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

12 a.m. — Spooky Buddies

Thursday, October 25

4 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)

7 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

9 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion(2003)

12 a.m. — The Final Girls

Friday, October 26

12:30 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)

3:35 p.m. — The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6:40 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

12 a.m. — Teen Spirit

Saturday, October 27

7 a.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)

9:40 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

12:20 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

2:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

4:40 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.

6:50 p.m. — Monsters University

9:20 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

11:25 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!

11:55 p.m. — ParaNorman

Sunday, October 28

7 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

9:40 a.m. — The Addams Family

11:50 a.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

2 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!

2:30 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.

4:35 p.m. — Monsters University

7:05 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

9:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

11:20 p.m. — The Goonies

Monday, October 29

4:30 p.m. — The Goonies

7:10 p.m. — Disney's Big Hero 6

9:20 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

Tuesday, October 30

2:30 p.m. — Disney's Big Hero 6

4:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

6:45 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:25 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!

8:55 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Warm Bodies

Wednesday, October 31

7:30 a.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

11 a.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!

11:30 a.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

2:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

4:45 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

6:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

8:55 p.m. — Hocus Pocus​​​​​​​

12 a.m. — Hocus Pocus

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.