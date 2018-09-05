Freeform releases '31 Nights Of Halloween' schedule

This is the moment we've all been waiting for! Fall is right around the corner and we can already smell the pumpkin spice, taste the candy and hear the ghosts and ghouls!
Now get ready to mark your calendars because Freeform just released the full schedule for its spooktacular 31 Nights of Halloween!
13 nights wasn’t enough. @31Nights of Halloween begins October 1st. pic.twitter.com/OH9I5yzbxH — Freeform (@FreeformTV) August 31, 2018
The event begins on October 1 and will run until October 31.
Here is the full list of frightening and fantastic movies:
Monday, October 1
- 5 p.m. — ParaNorman
- 7:10 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. — ParaNorman
Tuesday, October 2
- 5 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 8:30 pm p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University
- 12 a.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Wednesday, October 3
- 4 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 6:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University
- 9 p.m. — Monster House
- 12 a.m. — The Final Girls
Thursday, October 4
- 5 p.m. — ParaNorman
- 7 p.m. — Monster House
- 9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 12 a.m. — Teen Spirit
Friday, October 5
- 12:30 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)
- 3:30 p.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- 6:10 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 8:20 p.m. — The Goonies
- 12 a.m. — The Breakfast Club
Saturday, October 6
- 7 a.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)
- 10:10 a.m. — Monster House
- 12:20 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 2:50 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 4:55 p.m. — The Goonies
- 7:35 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 9:45 p.m. — Maleficent
- 11:50 p.m. — Warm Bodies
Sunday, October 7
- 7 a.m. — Monster House
- 9:10 a.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 11:40 a.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 1:50 p.m. — Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- 4:25 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 6:35 p.m. — Maleficent
- 8:40 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 11:20 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, October 8
- 4 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 6:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
- 9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 12 a.m. — Clue (1985)
Tuesday, October 9
- 3 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)
- 6 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 8 p.m. — Mrs. Doubtfire
- 12 a.m. — Warm Bodies
Wednesday, October 10
- 3 p.m. — The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- 6 p.m. — Mrs. Doubtfire
- 9 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 12 p.m. — ParaNorman
Thursday, October 11
- 4:30 p.m. — ParaNorman
- 6:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 8:50 p.m. — Despicable Me
- 12 a.m. — The Boxtrolls
Friday, October 12
- 2 p.m. — The Boxtrolls
- 4:10 p.m. — Disney's Bolt
- 6:20 p.m. — Despicable Me
- 8:30 p.m. — Disney's Frozen
- 12 a.m. — Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Saturday, October 13
- 7 a.m. — ParaNorman
- 9:05 a.m. — Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- 11:10 a.m. — Disney's Bolt
- 1:15 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 2:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 5 p.m. — Disney's Frozen
- 7:25 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.
- 9:30 p.m. — Monsters University
- 12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
Sunday, October 14
- 7 a.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 9:30 a.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 11:10 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 1:15 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 3:25 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.
- 5:30 p.m. — Monsters University
- 8 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 9 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 11 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)
Monday, October 15
- 4 p.m. — ParaNorman
- 6 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 8 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)
- 12 a.m. — Monster House
Tuesday, October 16
- 3:30 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 4:30 p.m. — Monster House
- 6:30 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 8:55 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. — Disney's Mulan
Wednesday, October 17
- 2 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 4:30 p.m. — Disney's Mulan
- 6:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 8:30 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
Thursday, October 18
- 4 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 6:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
- 9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 12 a.m. — Maggie
Friday, October 19
- 3:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
- 6:10 p.m. — The Goonies
- 8:50 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 12 a.m. — Monster House
Saturday, October 20
- 7 a.m. — Monster House
- 9:05 a.m. — ParaNorman
- 11:10 a.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 1:20 p.m. — The Goonies
- 4 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5:35 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 7:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 9:50 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 11:55 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Sunday, October 21
- 7 a.m. — ParaNorman
- 9 a.m. — Spooky Buddies
- 11:05 a.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 1:15 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 3:20 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 7:05 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 9:15 p.m. — Maleficent
- 11:20 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Monday, October 22
- 4 p.m. — Maleficent
- 6:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 8:20 p.m. — The Witches of Eastwick
- 12 a.m. — Warm Bodies
Tuesday, October 23
- 4 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 6:10 p.m. — The Witches of Eastwick
- 8:50 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 12 a.m. — Monster House
Wednesday, October 24
- 4 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 5 p.m. — Monster House
- 7 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 9 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 12 a.m. — Spooky Buddies
Thursday, October 25
- 4 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)
- 7 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 9 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion(2003)
- 12 a.m. — The Final Girls
Friday, October 26
- 12:30 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)
- 3:35 p.m. — The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- 6:40 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. — Teen Spirit
Saturday, October 27
- 7 a.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
- 9:40 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- 12:20 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 2:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 4:40 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.
- 6:50 p.m. — Monsters University
- 9:20 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 11:25 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!
- 11:55 p.m. — ParaNorman
Sunday, October 28
- 7 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- 9:40 a.m. — The Addams Family
- 11:50 a.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 2 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!
- 2:30 p.m. — Monsters, Inc.
- 4:35 p.m. — Monsters University
- 7:05 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 9:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 11:20 p.m. — The Goonies
Monday, October 29
- 4:30 p.m. — The Goonies
- 7:10 p.m. — Disney's Big Hero 6
- 9:20 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
Tuesday, October 30
- 2:30 p.m. — Disney's Big Hero 6
- 4:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 6:45 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:25 p.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!
- 8:55 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 12 a.m. — Warm Bodies
Wednesday, October 31
- 7:30 a.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 11 a.m. — Toy Story of TERROR!
- 11:30 a.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 12:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 2:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 4:45 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 6:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 8:55 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. — Hocus Pocus
